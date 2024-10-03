Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Road Match against Seattle Reign FC

October 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







Tomorrow, October 4, at 7:00 p.m., Angel City is on the road against Seattle Reign FC. The match will stream live on Prime Video. Radio coverage will be available in English on iHeart and in Spanish on 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio.

Matchup

Angel City's last game was a 1-2 loss at home against the Washington Spirit on Friday, September 27. Forward Messiah Bright scored for Angel City, with forwards Ashley Hatch and Makenna Morris securing the win for the visitors.

Seattle's most recent result was a 0-1 loss at home against Bay FC on Sunday, September 29.

Angel City last faced Reign at home on September 6, a meeting that ended in a 2-3 loss after two ACFC goals were nullified following review. Angel City is 1-0-3 (W-L-D) all-time against Seattle.

The Reign are currently in 12th place in the league with a 5-12-5 record; Angel City are in 11th with a 6-12-4 record.

Scouting Report

Less than a month has passed since Angel City faced Seattle, but the team has made one important change in that time, sending right back Sofia Huerta on loan to Olympique Lyonnais. Huerta had been an important component of the Reign offense, scoring two goals this season and creating 31 chances.

Although no current Seattle player has scored more than three goals this season (forward Bethany Balcer, who the club traded to Louisville this summer, had scored six before departing the team), midfielder Ji So-Yun has been a bright spot offensively, recording three goals, one of which was against Angel City when the two teams played in September. Ji, who won more than a dozen trophies in her eight years with Chelsea, also has three assists and 32 chances created on the season.

Fine Margins

All but one of Angel City and Seattle's five regular-season meetings have been narrow contests decided by a single goal. That's even true of ACFC's playoff debut last year in Seattle, where the hosts came out on top in a 1-0 match.

In 2024, only four Angel City games have ended with more than one goal between the two teams, which happened most recently in a 0-3 loss to Orlando on June 30.

Scoring (and Scoreless) Streaks

Angel City have scored at least one goal in their last seven games, starting with their return from the Olympic break on August 24. Their last scoreless contest was also the June 30 loss to Orlando. Five different scorers- Messiah Bright, Meggie Dougherty Howard, Claire Emslie, Sydney Leroux, and Alyssa Thompson- have contributed to that streak, with Leroux and Emslie each notching two. Thompson leads the team with five goals over that span.

By contrast, Seattle haven't scored in their last three, against Bay, Houston, and Gotham, but they do have a slightly better defensive record than Angel City since the Olympic break, conceding eight goals to LA's 10.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.