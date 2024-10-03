Forward Temwa Chawinga Named NWSL September Player of the Month, Presented by EA SPORTS

October 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release









Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga

(Kansas City Current) Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga(Kansas City Current)

KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga has been named the Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, for the month of September. This is Chawinga's second Player of the Month award this season, having also received the honor in June.

Chawinga scored a goal in four of the Current's five games in September, leading all NWSL goal scorers in the month. Her game-winning goal against the Utah Royals Sept. 7 was the eighth straight match with a score, setting a new NWSL record. Additionally, her 17 total goals this season are one shy of the all-time NWSL record for goals in a season, set by Sam Kerr in 2019.

Chawinga led all players in scoring (4), shots on target (12) and shots on target inside the box. The Malawian forward had an 80.99% passing accuracy and 17 total shots in the month as she now has a four-goal lead in the 2024 Golden Boot Race.

The NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of September are based off performances during NWSL regular season matches.

Chawinga and her teammates travel to Kentucky this weekend as the Current face Racing Louisville Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will broadcast on KMCI, 38 The Spot and stream on NWSL+. The final regular season home match is Oct. 19 against the San Diego Wave. For ticket information visit KansasCityCurrent.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.