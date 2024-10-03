NC Courage Waive Defender Victoria Haugen's Temporary Contract

North Carolina Courage

NC Courage Waive Defender Victoria Haugen's Temporary Contract

October 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release


CARY, N.C. (Oct. 3, 2024) - The North Carolina Courage have waived defender Victoria Haugen from her National Team Replacement Contract, as announced by the club Thursday. Haugen had been signed to the temporary contract to replace players participating the Under-20 Women's World Cup last month.

Haugen has been an integral part of the team's training environment since preseason, originally joining as a non-roster invitee. The Courage roster is now at 26 active players, plus one on injured reserve, and two loaned out.

