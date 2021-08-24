Royals Sign AHL Veteran Forward Josh Winquist

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Josh Winquist as the latest signing of the team Tuesday.

Winquist has been one of the most prolific scorers over the past four seasons in the ECHL. He scored 9 goals and 18 assists (27 points) in 31 games for the Wheeling Nailers in the shortened 2020-21 ECHL season.

"I've heard good things about the Royals," he said. "A couple guys I played in juniors with played here and always liked it."

The 27-year-old forward has played in the western conference for all but one of his five seasons in the league. Winquist played for the Bakersfield Condors in 2014-15 before suiting up for the Orlando Solar Bears, Utah Grizzlies and Toledo Walleye from 2017-20. In all, he's scored just over a point per game in his ECHL tenure with 50 goals and 111 assists (161 points) in 157 games.

In his fifth game with the Grizzlies in 2018, Winquist suffered an ACL, MCL and meniscus tear in his knee in an on-ice collision. This forced him off the ice for almost a year before returning in 2019 with Toledo. Since that injury, Winquist returned to his old form with 77 points in 79 games over the past two seasons.

Winquist, from St. Albert, Alberta, has played close to as many games in the AHL as he's played in the ECHL, scoring 81 points in 140 games. Winquist has played for the Oklahoma City Barons, Condors, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Toronto Marlies and Rockford IceHogs across multiple AHL stints.

In addition to his North American professional career, he had a brief sojourn in Slovakia before joining the Nailers in 2020-21. He recorded 21 points in 22 games for HC Bansksa Bystrica in Tipos Extraliga.

He played five seasons for the Everett Silvertips of the WHL and was an alternate captain in his final year, 2014-15, with the team. He recorded 216 points in 301 games in his time with Everett. He played with Royals forward Brayden Low across two seasons with the Silvertips as well as former Royals goaltender Austin Lotz, and he's also played with well-known NHL players such as Ryan Murray, Darnell Nurse and former Flyers forward Tyler Pitlick in his minor league career.

His career has shaped him into a player that the Royals' faithful will cling on to.

"I'm a pass-first player," Winquist said. "I also like to shoot a bit. I'm a pretty good two-way forward and can bring a little bit of grit if you need that."

