Admirals Sign Talented Defenseman Robertson

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have signed defenseman Carter Robertson to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

Robertson becomes the sixth defenseman to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old joins the Admirals after playing his first season professionally in Slovakia for HK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas. In 19 games played with them, Robertson registered eight points (2 goals, 6 assists).

The Holland Landing, Ontario native played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Ottawa 67's and Owen Sound Attack. Robertson played in 229 career games and was an assistant captain for Owen Sound during the 2019-20 season. During his tenure with the Attack, the 6'2, 190-pound defenseman became a strong force on the blue-line and produced offensively when called upon. That was his best season statistically, as he was tied for second amongst Owen Sound defensemen in points (33).

On September 13th, Robertson will be attending Carolina Hurricanes rookie camp with an opportunity to earn a contract with the Hurricanes.

The Admirals roster now consists of 13 players (* - Veteran Status)

Forwards (6)

Anthony Collins*, Darien Craighead, Karl El-Mir, Chase Lang, Cody Milan, and Alex Tonge

Defensemen (6)

Ryan Cook, Paul Meyer, Kyle Rhodes, Carter Robertson, Sam Thibault, and Eric Williams

Goaltender (1)

Jake Theut

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM (EST) at Norfolk Scope.

