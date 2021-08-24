Stefan Fournier Returns for Fourth Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, are excited to announce the re-signing of veteran forward Stefan Fournier for the 2021-22 season. Fournier will serve as the team's Player/Assistant Coach for the third year in a row.

"Stef is the consummate pro and I'm glad to have him back in Wichita," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He has been a leader on and off the ice as well as helping me in the recruiting process. He has been very productive since coming to Wichita."

Fournier, 29, returns to Wichita for his fourth season in Thunder blue and his ninth as a pro. After having a career year in 2019-20 where he recorded 42 points (24g, 18a), he followed that up with another 40-point performance. In 55 games last year, he potted 22 goals, 20 assists for 42 points.

He took over the franchise-lead in ECHL points last season, recording a goal and an assist on May 15 against Rapid City. Overall, he has 113 points (63g, 50a) in 145 games since coming to the Air Capital.

"I'm extremely excited to be coming back to Wichita for a fourth season," commented Fournier. "We had a great year last season and we want to continue to build on the culture we've created here. Our goal remains bringing a Kelly Cup to Wichita."

A native of Dorval, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward was acquired in a trade in 2018-19 with the Orlando Solar Bears.

Fournier appeared in 142 AHL games during his career as he made stops in St. John's, Springfield, Tucson, Syracuse and Hamilton. He piled up 340 penalty minutes and 23 points (11g, 12a) over that span.

Prior to turning pro, Fournier had a terrific junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Lewiston MAINEiacs, Victoriaville Tigres and Halifax Mooseheads. He registered 212 points (101g, 111a) and 337 penalty minutes in 289 games. In 2012-13, he was named captain and had a career-high 72 points (35g, 37a) to help Halifax to a QMJHL championship. Fournier also registered 16 goals during the Mooseheads' CHL Memorial Cup Championship run that same season.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

