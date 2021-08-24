Americans Add Size and Toughness to the Roster with Two Signings

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of two players, forward Kelly Bent and defenseman Darian Skeoch, for the 2021-2022 season.

Kelly Bent was signed as a free agent last year after being released by Kansas City. Bent played in 18 games for the Americans and had 71 penalty minutes. He played his college hockey at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia for four years, where he racked up 338 penalty minutes in 126 games.

Darian Skeoch played in 18 games and had 24 penalty minutes for the Americans last season. He was acquired from the Indy Fuel last April for forward Connor Bleakley, and the rights to defenseman Kayle Doetzel. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defenseman played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with Calgary (2 seasons) and Lethbridge (1 year).

The Americans open training camp in early October. The season opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against long-time rival Wichita. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Kelly Bent and Darian Skeoch join Kris Myllari, Branden Troock, Miles Liberati, Ben Carroll and Spencer Asuchak on the Americans announced roster.

