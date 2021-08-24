Glads Sign Two Tough Thrower Brothers

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Tuesday that defensemen Dalton and Josh Thrower have agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season. Dalton is two years older than Josh, and this season will be the third campaign in which the pair has played together.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring in both Dalton and Josh," said James. "It's not every day you get to sign a pair of brothers who can make an impact on a team like they can. Now their family is part of the Gladiators family."

The brothers played together during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Allen Americans.

"It's great to have Dalton and Josh coming in," said Pyle. "Both are great team guys, and they bring elements to the team both on and off the ice that make us better. All the guys on the team are excited to have them as a part of what we are doing."

Dalton, 27, enters his seventh professional season and his first with the Gladiators. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman last played with Boras HC in the Swedish league Hockeyettan. In 2020-21 with Boras HC, Dalton potted a goal in six regular season games and then added two assists and 50 penalty minutes in four postseason games. The defenseman's last full campaign came in the 2019-20 season with the Jacksonville Icemen when he posted three goals, five assists, and 73 penalty minutes in 35 games. Originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round (51st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the older Thrower brother has played three seasons with the Brampton Beast and two with Allen. In the 2015-16 season, he skated in nine contests with the American Hockey League's St. John's IceCaps.

Josh, 25, begins his fifth pro season and his second with Atlanta. During the 2020-21 campaign, the 6-foot-0, 200-pound younger brother played in 32 contests with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears and registered one goal, five assists, and 53 penalty minutes. Josh previously skated in 38 games with the Gladiators during the 2019-20 season and posted two goals, two assists, and 44 penalty minutes. Prior to signing with Atlanta, the defenseman played two seasons with Allen and posted a goal and 11 assists in 106 total games.

The Thrower brothers are the fifth and sixth defensemen and the 10th and 11th players to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. They join Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Luke Nogard (F), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), and Zach Yoder (D).

