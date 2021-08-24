Fuel Return Forward Colton Heffley

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Colton Heffley to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Heffley, 27, returns to the Fuel after splitting his first professional season between the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) Knoxville Ice Bears and Indy Fuel. Skating in four games for the Fuel, Heffley earned two penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. Through 31 games for the Ice Bears the 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward tallied five goals, eight assists and 45 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Swift Current, Saskatchewan played five seasons for Dalhousie University (USports). Through 132 total games for the Tigers, Heffley registered 25 goals and 35 assists while serving as the team's captain during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

With the signing of Heffley, the Fuel have five forwards and two defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

