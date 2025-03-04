Royal City Jockstrap Jersey Auction Raises $11,350 for Victim Services Wellington

March 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Friday, January 31st, the Guelph Storm hosted the 5th annual First Responders Night, this year's auction featured the Royal City Jockstrap rebrand jersey. The rebrand honoured the Royal City Jockstraps legacy and one of Guelph's famous inventions, the jockstrap. While the city of Guelph cannot take sole claim for the invention, in 1927 the Guelph Elastic Hosiery Company made significant improvements to the initial design, dating back to the 1870's in America.

This year's jersey auction and on-ice promotion raised $11,350.00 for Victim Services Wellington, the charity of choice of Guelph's local First Responders. The annual game honours the courage, commitment, and sacrifices of Guelph Police Services, Guelph Fire Services, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services.

The one-of-a-kind jerseys were a drastically different look from any other Guelph Storm jersey on record. Featuring a vibrant orange design, with cream and black lines throughout both the jersey and the socks. The design boasts a humourful logo of a superhero-style peanut suited up with a jock shield that is battle-ready, an orange cape, and of course, a hockey stick. The design also features an additional logo on the shoulder of two peanuts with the jock shield and a crown on top as a nod to the Royal City name. To learn more about the Royal City Jockstrap weekend rebrand click here.

