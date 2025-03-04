Nick Lardis Named OHL Player of the Month

March 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs has been named OHL Player of the Month for February. The dynamic forward made Bulldogs history by setting a single-season scoring record during the month, lighting the lamp 21 times in 11 games and adding 10 assists for a total of 31 points. Lardis recorded points in 10 of his 11 February matchups, highlighted by two five-point performances on February 2, where he registered four goals and an assist, and on February 17, where he tallied a goal and four assists. This marks the first Player of the Month award of Lardis' career.

In his fourth OHL season, the 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., has emerged as one of the league's top scorers, ranking first in goals and second in points with 66 goals, 42 assists, and 108 points in 58 games played. Lardis became the first CHL player since 2020 to reach the 50-goal mark in under 50 games. Originally selected by the Peterborough Petes sixth overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Lardis has continued to develop offensively, totaling 260 points (150-110-260) in 227 regular-season contests played between the Petes and Bulldogs. Lardis was traded to the Bulldogs during the 2022-23 season in exchange for two-time OHL champions Gavin White and Avery Hayes.

