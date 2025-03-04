Friday, March 7th Is Sleeman Pick up the Tab Night

Friday, March 7th is Sleeman Pick Up the Tab Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Sarnia Sting come to town for a 7:07pm puck drop. The Guelph Storm and Sleeman Breweries encourage fans to bring in their aluminum can tabs to the game for donation to the Elora Legion's Branch 229 "Tabs for Wheelchairs" program.

"Tabs for Wheelchairs" started over 35 years ago with members of the Elora Legion conversing over their infamous "BS table". They had started saving can tabs but soon discovered collecting tabs for wheelchairs was an urban legend. Wanting to make this a reality and spurred on by their dedication to helping others, they enlisted the help of a local scrap dealer to turn the tabs into cash. Aluminum tabs are 100% recyclable and come from a variety of cans and other consumer goods. Only aluminum can be used by "Tabs for Wheelchairs" as aluminum is a nonferrous material, meaning it will not stick to a magnet.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with John Sleeman, CEO of Sleeman Breweries, Teddy England from the Elora Legion, and the winners of the 2025 tab collection contest. On Friday, there will be information tables along the concourse and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes including a $100.00 Game Stop gift card, a Sleeman heritage wooden cooler box, and a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2024/2025 Guelph Storm team.

Since the Sleeman Pick Up the Tab contest began, the Elora Legion has purchased 250 walkers for use by members of the local community. In the more than 35 years that the Elora Legion has been collecting can tabs, they have raised enough funds to purchase more than 3060 wheelchairs.

To purchase tickets to Friday's game over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

About Sleeman Breweries

The Sleeman name has been immersed in beer tradition for five generations. In fact, the Sleeman family wrote the book on it - literally. The Sleeman brewing tradition in Canada extends back to 1834 when John H. Sleeman arrived in Ontario from Cornwall, England. By 1851, he started the first brewery located in Guelph, Ontario, brewing small 100-barrel batches. Today, Sleeman Breweries is Canada's third largest national brewer building with an incredible portfolio of beer brands in Canada; great Canadian brands such as Sleeman, Okanagan Spring, Unibroue and Wild Rose, combined with world-class beers such as Sapporo, Old Milwaukee and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

