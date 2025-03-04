Kitchener Rangers Take over Carl Zehr Square for the First-Ever Downtown Showdown

Kitchener, Ontario - Calling all hockey lovers! March Break is set to be more fun than ever this year with a brand-new event bringing the Kitchener Rangers experience to Downtown Kitchener. The City of Kitchener and the Kitchener Rangers are partnering to bring you the Downtown Showdown: Rangers on the Square, Kitchener's newest family-friendly winter celebration.

"I'm thrilled to welcome our beloved home team, the Kitchener Rangers, to Carl Zehr Square for what is sure to be a fun day our whole community can enjoy," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "It's been a long winter for everyone, so this is the perfect time to come together and enjoy one of the best things about a Canadian winter- outdoor hockey! I can't wait to see our Kitchener Rangers light up the rink this month."

On March 11 from noon to 4 p.m., bring the whole family for an afternoon of outdoor fun. The Kitchener Rangers will play a live 3-on-3 game and showcase their skills in a friendly skills competition. You'll have a chance to meet the Rangers for autographs, and don't forget your camera to grab a photo with Tex!

"Our idea was inspired by the annual outdoor practice the Toronto Maple Leafs host and we thought doing an event like this in Kitchener would be another great way to connect the team with our community," said Hailey Tripodi, Graphic Designer and Digital Media Coordinator for the Kitchener Rangers. "Being a community owned team means a lot to us, so we are always looking for news ways for our players to interact with fans around the city."

Before and after the Rangers play, the Carl Zehr Square rink will be open for a community skate, so be sure to bundle up for a lap around the ice. All afternoon long, there will be music from a live DJ, free hot chocolate and maple taffy, free kids' games, a chance to win fun prizes and more. Food trucks will be serving up local flavours, so you can pick up some lunch and spend the afternoon embracing the season.

Whether you gather the whole family, spend a fun lunch hour with colleagues, enjoy an afternoon out with friends or join the celebration solo, this is sure to be a thrilling winter event the whole community can enjoy.

Explore everything Downtown Showdown has in store at kitchenerevents.ca.

