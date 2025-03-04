Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Month

March 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for February, posting an impressive .921 save percentage. Leenders went 9-1-1-0 during the month, making 352 saves and recording four performances with 35+ saves. His standout moment came on February 14, when he made 43 saves in a 10-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs. Leenders' strong play was pivotal in keeping the Bulldogs at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, securing their spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

Playing his third OHL season, the 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., has compiled a record of 26-12-3-0 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .907 save percentage through 41 games. Originally selected by the Mississauga Steelheads in the second round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Leenders was traded to Brantford ahead of the 2024-25 season. In 122 career regular-season games with both teams, he holds a 62-44-10-0 record with three shutouts, a 3.23 GAA, and a .901 save percentage. Leenders was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft (202nd overall).

