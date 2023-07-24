Rox Tally 18 Hits in 13-4 Win over Willmar

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (33-20) earned the game one victory against the Willmar Stingers (39-14) with a 13-4 final score, Monday, July 24th. The Rox have one of the top overall records across the league this season.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Wes Burton. In Burton's 6thappearance of the season, he went 5.0 innings pitched, striking out four batters while giving three earned runs. Burton has 25 strikeouts and has given up just 12 hits over 21.1 innings pitched this season.

Oscar Serratos continues to dominate at the plate, with two doubles, a home run, four RBI, and four runs scored in the victory. Serratos has nine hits and eight runs scored over his first four games for St. Cloud. Kyle Jackson reached base five times, with a home run, two doubles, and three RBI. Jackson has four home runs and 33 RBI this season, both 2nd-most on the roster. Matt Goetzmann had two doubles and a run scored. Goetzmann's 33 runs scored rank 2ndon the roster. Jackson Hauge had two hits and three RBI. Hauge's 41 RBI this season leads the team. The Rox set their single-game franchise record with nine doubles, with 11 extra-base hits overall.

Daniel Caylor made his debut on the mound, working through 2.0 innings, striking out a batter while holding the Stingers without a run. Ryan Chmielewski pitched the final 2.0 innings, striking out three batters in his 9thappearance.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Oscar Serratos!

The Rox return home on Wednesday, July 26thfor a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks! It will be Sartell Youth Baseball Night, presented by Holiday Inn and Suites! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

