Rockford Rivets Lose to Kenosha Kingfish in Walk-Off Fashion, 3-2

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets faced a tough defeat in a thrilling game against the Kenosha Kingfish, who secured a walk-off victory with a final score of 3-2.

The Kenosha Kingfish took an early lead, scoring runs in the 2nd and 5th innings, putting pressure on the Rivets. However, the Rivets displayed great resilience, mounting a comeback in the 7th inning, scoring two runs to tie the score.

The game's decisive moment occurred in the bottom of the 9th inning when a fielding error allowed Dom Listi to bring in Brandon Heidal, securing the game-winning run for the Kenosha Kingfish.

Despite the loss, the Rockford Rivets' pitching performance was nothing short of phenomenal. Landen Southern was outstanding on the mound, recording an impressive six strikeouts after pitching 4.2 innings. Simon Murray contributed with four strikeouts in 1.1 innings, and Ryan Calvert recorded six strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Braden Summerhill, Jace Rinehart, and RJ Carver all contributed with one hit each, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure the victory.

The Rockford Rivets are determined to bounce back from this close loss and are ready to showcase their skills tomorrow in Kenosha at 1:35 PM in their next game.

