Express Bounce Back at Home

Eau Claire, WI - The Express returned to form with a win over the Minot Hot Tots at Carson Park this Monday night. The Express got the better of the Tots, winning 5-2.

Good pitching was the name of the game for the victorious squad. They were given a boost when starter Isaiah Katz (UW-La Crosse) went a strong 5 innings, giving up just 1 unearned run on 5 hits and 7 strikeouts. This mound dominance earned him "Player of the Game" honors here at the ballpark.

Katz's relief did not disappoint, as subsequent pitchers Daniel Rosado (Lewis), Rayth Petersen (UIC) , and Ethan Louthan (Iowa Western) all combined to allow just 1 more run. Unlikely heroics started when usual-infielder Petersen came in to close in the top of the 9th inning. He recorded one strikeout, before giving way to Louthan, who got the final two.

The bats continued to produce throughout this game, as the Express were helped out by several gritty players. Reed Latimer (UAB) led the team in the average category, going 3-4 on the night, and scoring 2 runs. Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) was the leader when it came to RBI, as he drove in 3 on a 4th-inning home run. This 3-run blast was his 9th of the year, which puts him at 2nd overall in the Northwoods League.

Despite having 3 early errors in the field, the Express were clicking. This team showed resilience, as they found their footing through the later innings of the ballgame. With a 5-1 lead in the 4th, the Express put up the 'Stop' sign on the Hot Tots, as they only allowed 1 more run.

At times in the late game, it looked as though Minot might try to sneak their way back into contention, but the Trains wouldn't let that happen on their watch.

They will look to carry this winning mentality into their next game. They will have the day off tomorrow, but the two teams will be back in. action Wednesday night in another matchup at Carson Park. First pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT, and the theme for the game will be Christmas in July. Be sure to come out to the ballpark to take part in the fun-filled holiday festivities!

