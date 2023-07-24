Express Leave La Crosse with a Loss

La Crosse, WI - The final game of the series spelled trouble for the Eau Claire Express, as they were handed a loss, courtesy of the La Crosse Loggers. The final score came out to 3-7.

This game started with some hiccups for Eau Claire when La Crosse scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. 3 of the 4 came on a home run from Designated Hitter Troy LaNeve. As the game moved along, another 3 runs were added to La Crosse's total when they started the scoring back up in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Starter Jake Ammann (Dakota County Tech) was the man on the mound for the first 3 innings. Subsequent relievers were Nick Fitzanko (Missouri-St. Louis) and Rigel Verciglio (UIC). Where Ammann struggled, Fitzanko and Verciglio excelled, as no runs were added past the 3rd inning.

It took a while for Eau Claire to leave their mark on the scoreboard, as the Trains' first runs came in the top of the 7th inning.

New Express fielder Marcus Cline (Tulane) led the team at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI. Eau Claire could have used a few more hits on the night though, as they only were able to manage 6.

The Express will be back at home following the La Crosse series, in a matchup vs. the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch for this contest will be thrown at 6:35 pm CT, and the game will be played at Carson Park. It will be Princess and Superhero night here at the ballpark, so be sure to stop out, dress up, and join in the fun!

