Rivets Dominate the Kingfish in a 9-3 Victory; Beau Coffman Clinches the Win

July 24, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets delivered a stunning performance on the field, securing an emphatic 9-3 victory against the Kenosha Kingfish. The game witnessed exceptional batting displays and solid teamwork, ultimately resulting in a commanding win for the Rivets.

The Rivets' offense was on fire from the start, showcasing their prowess with impressive hits and base running. Khalil Walker (#17) demonstrated his batting excellence with a powerful triple to the right fielder, quickly advancing to third base. He followed up with another spectacular triple near the right fielder, earning a run for the team. Braden Duhon (#2) also contributed significantly, displaying remarkable skill with a triple to the right fielder, ultimately scoring an earned run.

David Bishop (#32) made a pivotal impact with a crucial double to the left fielder, advancing to second base and setting the stage for another run earned by Braden Duhon.

The pitching department was equally stellar, with Beau Coffman leading the charge. His exceptional performance on the mound allowed him to walk away with the win, solidifying the Rivets' dominance in the game.

Additionally, Adam Juran and Conner Allen made significant contributions, both going 2-3 with their impressive batting display.

With this resounding victory and Beau Coffman's stellar performance, the Rockford Rivets continue to establish themselves as a formidable force in the league.

The Rivets are back in action Thursday taking on Kalamazoo at their place at 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.