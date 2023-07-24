Two Rockers Compete in 2023 Great Lakes All-Star Home Run Challenge

Green Bay Rockers outfielder JoJo Jackson at the 2023 Great Lakes All-Star Home Run Challenge

Traverse City, Mich. - In the 2023 Great Lakes All-Star Home Run Challenge, the Great Lakes East division defeated the Great Lakes West division 13-10 in nine innings Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, with Rockers JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) both competing in the challenge as two of the nine hitters for the west.

Brandon Nigh (Oakland University) from the Kenosha Kingfish took home the individual title after hitting five home runs in the middle of the challenge, giving the east the victory by one in the first edition of this event.

Even though Hernandez did not hit a home run in the challenge, he had several that were just shy of the wall on both sides, while Jackson's homer in the top of the eighth trimmed the west's deficit to just one late in the derby.

Owen Jackson (Toledo) of the Madison Mallards led the way for the Great Lakes West with two homers while Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) tied the contest at 10 homers apiece in the top of the ninth to round out the west's homers at Turtle Creek Stadium.

In the bottom of the ninth however, Roman Kuntz (Morehead State) won the challenge for the Great Lakes East with a deep home run to right field, sealing the deal for the east with three homers in total in the ninth to pull away from the Great Lakes West.

With the Home Run Challenge now completed, the Great Lakes All-Star Game is next up in the Great Lakes All-Star festivities this week. The game will begin at 6:05 p.m. CT Tuesday from Turtle Creek Stadium, with the Rockers having six total all-stars competing Tuesday night in Traverse City.

In addition to the home run challenge participants in Jackson and Hernandez, pitchers Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve), Jacob Faulkner (Princeton), Brett Sanchez (Belhaven), and Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) round out the six all stars for the Rockers. Additionally, field manager Chris Krepline along with assistant coaches Cody Hartman and Nathan Bonter will coach the Great Lakes West All-Stars with the game also being televised on ESPNU.

