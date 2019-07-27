Rox Start Second Half with Win

Grand Junction put an end to its four-game skid on Friday as they defeated Rocky Mountain 11-3 in the first game of the second half at Suplizio Field.

The Rockies scored first in the second inning and didn't look back as Todd Isaacs hit his first home run of the season-a two-run shot that scored Brenton Doyle and gave his team a 2-0 lead.

In the third and fourth innings, GJ combined for five runs including an RBI double from Christian Koss and Colin Simpson's first of two home runs to extend the lead to 7-0.

The barrage would continue for the Rox as they scored in five straight innings thanks to a Julio Carreras RBI double in the fifth and Simpson's second home run of night in the sixth that traveled 415-feet to dead center and pushed the score to 11-3.

Anderson Bido earned the win after tossing 1.1 scoreless after starter Mitchell Kilkenny threw four shutout frames with six strikeouts.

The loss fell to Rocky Mountain's Brock Begue who allowed six earned in just 2.1 innings on seven hits and two walks.

Tomorrow's rubber match will feature Jared Horn who will make the start for Grand Junction as they look to win the series.

