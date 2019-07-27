Mustang Bats Held Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Billings Mustangs (1-1, 16-24) had a slow offensive Saturday in Missoula, falling 5-1 to the Missoula Osprey (1-1, 21-19) in front of 1,708 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Three consecutive two-out singles helped Missoula get their first run of the game in the first inning. Liover Peguero's single to center scored Tristen Carranza from second to make it a 1-0 Missoula lead. It is the third consecutive game the Osprey have scored in the first inning off Billings.

Two more hits and an error helped the Osprey expand that lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third. Cam Coursey was walked to lead off the inning before Dominic Canzone singled to right. A throwing error on the same play allowed Coursey to score from first. Peguero's second RBI single of the game later in the inning scored Canzone and made it a 3-0 Missoula lead.

The Mustangs were held scoreless and with just two hits through the first five innings of the game before they broke through for a run in the sixth. Matt Lloyd drove his second single of the game up the middle and scored three batters later on TJ Hopkins' single to right. Lloyd went 2-for-4 with a run to lead the Billings offense. The Mustangs would strand the tying run at second base in the inning, stranding seven batters aboard over a four-inning span.

Johnnie Schneider threw two innings of shutout relief for the Mustangs, allowing one man aboard on a walk and facing the minimum thanks to a double play while striking out one.

Missoula managed to tack on two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Carranza led off the inning with a double to left and scored later on an RBI single from Cesar Garcia. The second run of the inning came in on a steal of second that drew a throw.

The Mustangs and the Osprey will play in the finale of their four-game series Sunday, July 28. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m. MDT at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

