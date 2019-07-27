Owlz Run into Ogden's Buzzsaw

July 27, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Ogden, UT) - The Orem Owlz (13-26) lost their third consecutive game, losing to the Ogden Raptors 9-5 on Friday night at Lindquist Field in Ogden.

For the second straight game against the Raptors, the Owlz scored first. Morgan McCullough opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, blasting a homer to right field, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead.

The Raptors went on to score the next six runs, taking the lead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run inning. The Raptors added to their lead in the third inning on a Andrew Shaps RBI single and a Zac Ching three-run homer, pushing the Raptors lead to 6-1.

The Owlz cut the deficit to 6-4 in the fifth thanks to a RBI single from Will Wilson and a two-run double from Jeremiah Jackson.

Ogden got a run back in the fifth on a Shaps double and then scored two more on a Brandon Lewis homer in the sixth. The Owlz got a run in the seventh on a Jeremiah Jackson sacrifice fly but lost the opener of a two-game set, 9-5. Ogden reliever Jeff Belge (1-0) earned the win while Keith Rogalla (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Raptors will finish the series Saturday night at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.