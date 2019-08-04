Rox Shutout Owlz in Consecutive Games

Grand Junction blanked the Owlz for the second time in as many nights on Saturday as they played to a 6-0 victory at UCCU Ballpark.

Christian Koss got the Rockies on the board 1-0 in the opening frame with an RBI groundout to score Julio Carreras who reached base in four out five plate appearances on the night.

With two outs in the second, Jack Yalowitz recorded his first extra base hit since mid-July by doubling in Owen Taylor and Walking Cabrera to push the lead to 3-0.

Brenton Doyle got in on the two-bag action as well as he brought in Koss and Colin Simpson in the fifth making the lead 5-0 in the middle innings.

After pitching a new season high of five scoreless and with two double plays, Jared Horn earned his first win of the year with Jose Natera taking loss after allowing three earned in four innings.

Out of the bullpen, Alejandro Mejia worked his second straight scoreless appearance despite allowing six base runners while Gavin Hollowell recorded the last three outs in the ninth including two strikeouts.

The Rockies will look to make it three straight victories tomorrow as Helcris Olivarez will face Orem's Kevin Moncion in the final game before the three-day All-Star break.

