Ogden Takes Final Game Before All-Star Break

Colo. Springs, COLORADO - The dominant Ogden Raptors took both the game and the series over the Rocky Mountain Vibes Sunday afternoon, 5-1, in the last contest before the Pioneer League's All-Star Break.

Though the Raptors scored just one run in yesterday's contest, it took them only the top of the first inning to do so today. After two quick outs, Zac Ching doubled, coming home one batter later on a Jimmy Titus single to give Ogden an early 1-0 advantage.

Both starters settled in after that, with no more runs crossing the plate until the fifth inning, when Ogden tacked on two more. Cesar Mendoza singled, before Andy Pages hit an RBI triple, with Pages getting to come all the way home on a Vibes error to make it 3-0.

In the top of the next inning, the Raptors scored two runs once again. Titus led off with a walk, Jon Littell reached on another Vibes error, and Andrew Shaps doubled home Titus for the first run of the inning. A few batters later, a wild pitch allowed Littell to score to make it a 5-0 affair.

Ogden starter Jeronimo Castro exited the game after the conclusion of the sixth inning, having allowed no runs, no walks, and only two hits through six strong innings of work, eventually earning the win on the day.

The Vibes scored a sole run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it proved to be too little too late as the Raptors won both the game and the series, 5-1.

The Vibes will have three days off for the All-Star Break before heading out on the road to Montana for a four-game series against the Billings Mustangs followed by a four-game series against the Great Falls Voyagers. For all information on the Vibes, follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @vibesbaseball and visit the team's website at www.vibesbaseball.com.

Colorado Springs No-Hit History: With the Seattle Mariners getting no-hit twice in the last month, here is a look at Colorado Springs (Sky Sox) alums and MLB no-hitters. Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and General Manager Jerry Dipoto both played for the Sky Sox (Servais in 2000, Dipoto in 1992 and 2000). On Saturday, August 3rd, Houston pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, and Chris Devenski combined to no-hit Seattle, 9-0 at Minute Maid Park. Harris (Sky Sox 2012 season) becomes the fourth Sky Sox pitcher to be involved in a MLB no-hitter, and the second to get the no-hitter after his Sky Sox tenure. The other pitcher to throw his no-hitter after his Sky Sox tenure was Ubaldo Jiménez (Sky Sox 2006, 2007), who threw his no-hitter against Atlanta on April 17th, 2010 at Turner Field in Atlanta.The two Sky Sox pitchers who was involved in a MLB no-hitter before playing for the Sky Sox was Tom Wilhelmsen (Sky Sox 2017), who was involved in Seattle's combined no-hitter with Kevin Millwood, Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge and Brandon League on June 8th, 2012 against the Los Angeles Dodgers; and Matt Garza (one game rehab with Sky Sox in 2017), who threw a no-hitter with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26th, 2010 against the Detroit Tigers. Back on Friday, July 12th, Taylor Cole and Félix Peña for the L.A. Angels of Anaheim combined for a no-hitter against Seattle, in the first home game following the tragic death of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Former Sky Sox catcher Dustin Garneau (Sky Sox 2014) became the sixth former Sky Sox catcher to catch a MLB no-hitter, and the fourth to catch a MLB no-hitter after his Sky Sox tenure. The other three to catch a MLB no-hitter after their Sky Sox tenure: Joe Girardi (Sky Sox 1993) caught two no-hitters with the New York Yankees: Dwight Gooden on May 14th, 1996 against Seattle, and David Cone's perfect game on July 18th, 1999 against Montreal; Brad Ausmus (Sky Sox 1993) caught Houston's combined no-hitter (Roy Oswalt, Pete Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, and Billy Wagner) on June 11th, 2003 against the New York Yankees; and Chris Iannetta (Sky Sox 2006-07, 2009-10) caught Jered Weaver's no-hitter for the L.A. Angels of Anaheim on May 2nd, 2012 against the Minnesota Twins. The two Sky Sox catchers who caught a MLB no-hitter before playing for the Sky Sox: Matt Nokes (Sky Sox 1995), who caught Jim Abbott's no-hitter with the New York Yankees on September 4th, 1993 against the Cleveland Indians, and the aforementioned Scott Servais (Sky Sox 2000), who caught the late Darryl Kile's no-hitter with the Houston Astros four days later on September 8th, 1993 against the New York Mets.

All-Star Status: Recently named all-star Karsen Lindell made a start Friday afternoon in the first game of the doubleheader and was brilliant. Lindell worked five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing four hits, and no walks with six strikeouts. Lindell along with Micah Bello and Nash Walters will be heading out to Boise, Idaho for the All-Star Game on August 6.

Doubleheader History: After a rainout Monday night, the Rocky Mountain Vibes played host to the Orem Owlz Tuesday night for the first doubleheader (two 7-inning games) in team history. The Vibes won Game One 7-6, coming from behind to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, and then walking the game off in the bottom of the seventh to take game one of both the series and the twin bill. In Game Two, the Vibes fell behind 3-0, took a 4-3 lead on the Vibes' first-ever grand slam, fell into a 4-4 tie, and then scored two late runs in the sixth to win Game Two 6-4 and complete the doubleheader sweep over Orem.

The Vibes hosted Ogden to a doubleheader Friday following a rainout Thursday night. In game one, the Vibes fell 1-0 in a pitchers duel. Starter Karsen Lindell worked five scoreless innings and the only run scored by Ogden came in the 7th on a sacrifice fly from Zac Ching. The Vibes fell flat in game two, falling 11-5. Three Ogden home runs including a grand slam by Brandon Wulff left the Vibes in a deficit too large to overcome.

Colorado Day (August 1st): In honor of Colorado Day, here is a look back at Colorado Springs games on Colorado Day over the years. The Millionaires won their first game falling on Colorado Day on August 1st, 1901, defeating the Des Moines Prohibitionists, 4-2 at Washburn Field in Colorado Springs. Then Vice President Teddy Roosevelt was in Colorado Springs that day as part of the state's "quarto-centennial" celebration. Roosevelt, who was also in town for a Roughriders event, met up with city founder William Jackson Palmer in front of the Antlers Hotel for a statue dedication of Zebulon Pike. Roosevelt spoke in front of a crowd of about 10,000 that day. (About six weeks later, Roosevelt would become the 26th President of the United States, after President William McKinley was assassinated.) As for more recent eras, the Single-A Sky Sox (1950-1958) were 6-6 on Colorado Day (4-1 at home, 2-5 on the road). During the Triple-A era (1988-2018), the Sky Sox were 14-15 on Colorado Day (8-5 at home, 6-10 on the road). Last year the Sky Sox lost to the Reno Aces, 10-9 in Reno. The last time the Sky Sox were at home on Colorado Day: August 1st, 2016, beating the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 9-4.

How Sweep It Is: With the 10-2 victory over Orem Wednesday night, the Vibes completed their first series sweep in team history, three games to none over the Owlz.

Colorado Springs Alums on the Block: While there were flashier trades in MLB involving big names like Zach Greinke or Trevor Bauer, there were a couple of MLB trades in the last few days involving former Sky Sox players. On Wednesday 7/31, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black from the San Francisco Giants for San Antonio Missions infielder Mauricio Dubon. Pomeranz pitched in 24 games with the Sky Sox (2012-2013), going 12-5, with a 3.60 ERA. Dubon played 85 games over the last two seasons with the Sky Sox (2017-2018), going .295 with 10 homers, and 51 RBI. On Wednesday 7/31, the San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Scooter Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later. Gennett only played in 17 games with the Sky Sox in 2015, batting .307 with two homers and 11 RBI. On Wednesday 7/31, the Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named to be named later and international bonus pool money. Dickerson played in 78 games with the Sky Sox (2013-2014), batting .372 with 11 homers and 51 RBI. On Tuesday 7/30, the Atlanta Braves acquired pitcher Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for LHP Kobly Allard. Martin pitched in 25 games in relief for the Sky Sox on 2014, going 1-3 with a 4.39 ERA in 26? IP. On Monday 7/29, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitcher Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Cody Ponce. Lyles did make one rehab appearance with the Sky Sox on July 30th, 2014, pitching 4? IP in relief, picking up the win, allowing no runs and three hits, as the Sky Sox beat the Nashville Sounds, 6-0 at Security Service Field (now UCHealth Park). Ponce did not appear with the Sky Sox, pitching at Double-A Biloxi this season. On Sunday 7/28, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired infielder Eric Sogard from the Toronto Blue Jays for two players to be named later. Sogard played in 51 games with the Sky Sox (2017-2018) with three homers and 28 RBI.

Jess of All Trades: In both games of Tuesday's doubleheader, Jess Williams played first base for the second and third times this season. Through Tuesday, Williams had played three games at first base, four games at second, six games at third, six games at left, 10 games in right field, three games as the Designated Hitter, and even two pitching appearances.

Kahle is Good for You: In the bottom of the third inning of Game Two of Tuesday night's doubleheader, Nick Kahle hit the first grand slam in Vibes history, sending the Vibes from a 3-0 deficit to a 4-3 lead in the process.

First Half Recap: The Rocky Mountain Vibes completed the first half of the 2019 season last Thursday night in Grand Junction, posting a 17-21 record through 38 games.

The Vibes finished June with a 6-9 record, going 2-7 at home and 4-2 on the road in the inaugural month of the 2019 season. The team batted .251 in those 15 games while collecting 86 runs on 132 hits with 32 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs, 75 RBI, 48 walks, 142 strikeouts, 17 stolen bases (11 caught stealing), and a .323/.405/.727 line. On the pitching side, the Vibes staff posted a 5.89 ERA through 133 innings with four saves in six opportunities, allowing 108 runs (87 earned) on 126 hits, 23 of which were homers, giving up a league-leading 108 walks while striking out 152 batters.

Through July 25 (end of first half), the Vibes sat at an 11-12 record in July with a 6-8 road record and 5-5 at home. The team sat at a .243 batting average in 23 games, collecting 186 hits, 50 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, and 84 RBI. The Vibes offense has also stolen 26 bags in 33 attempts, drawn 62 walks, and posted a .307/.372/.679 line. The pitching staff had seen vast improvements in July. The team sat at a 4.62 ERA in 200 1/3 innings, allowing 184 hits, 117 runs (103 earned), issuing 88 walks, 221 strikeouts, and team WHIP of 1.35.

This Week's Preview: Following this series, the Vibes will have three days off for the All-Star Break before heading out on the road to Montana for a four-game series against the Billings Mustangs followed by a four-game series against the Great Falls Voyagers.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, August 8 @ 6:35 p.m. MT vs. Billings Mustangs @ Dehler Park

TBD vs. TBD - Broadcast: MiLB TuneIn app

RMV TOP PERFORMERS

? Arman Sabouri (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO)

? Cam Devanney (1-for-2, 2 HBP)

? Micah Bello (2-for-4, SB)

OGD TOP PERFORMERS

? Andrew Shaps (3-for-4, 2B, RBI)

? Jeronimo Castro (W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB)

? Mitchell Tyranski(1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO)

