Rox Secure Series Win over Vibes

September 1, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





For the second straight game, Grand Junction won a one-run ballgame on Sunday as they topped the Vibes 4-3 at Suplizio Field.

Behind the arm of Helcris Olivarez, the Rockies tallied a run in each of the first three frames to make it 3-0 as Brenton Doyle accounted for two RBIs-a sac-fly in the first and a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third-while Jack Yalowitz ripped an RBI single in the second.

After being held off of the board in the fourth, GJ got to 4-0 on Owen Taylor's sac-fly in the fifth but in the next half inning, Nick Egnatuk made it a 4-3 game with a three-run blast to help chase Olivarez from the game.

However, that was all of the offense that the Vibes could muster as Boby Johnson, Trysten Barlow, and Juan Mejia combined for 3.1 innings of shutout ball and five strikeouts with Mejia pitching a one-two-three ninth to earn his third save of the year.

Despite allowing the home run, Olivarez earned the win with 5.2 innings of work and eight strikeouts, just one off of his season high, while Nash Walters took the loss despite allowing just one earned over his four inning start.

Grand Junction will look for the series sweep tomorrow as Mike Ruff will toe the rubber for his team's final home game of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.