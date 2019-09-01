Serrano Sharp as Raptors Reach 50

OREM, UT - The Ogden Raptors hit two home runs and received production from the top and bottom of the lineup to support an excellent start by Elio Serrano and beat the Orem Owlz, 5-4, Sunday afternoon.

The victory was the 50th of the season for Ogden. The Raptors became the first Pioneer League team since the 2009 Owlz to win 50 in a regular season.

The lead was four runs entering the ninth before Orem put up a rally, scoring three times and putting the tying run on base before Jacob Cantleberry entered and recorded a strikeout to end the game and earn his first save.

Jimmy Titus put the Raptors on the board in the third, launching his sixth home run of the season to right field with one out and no one on base.

In the fourth, Andrew Shaps reached on an error and Jeremy Arocho blooped a two-out hit before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Ismael Alcantara capitalized with a two-out single to right, plating both runners for a 3-0 lead.

Ogden's second homer of the night came from Sauryn Lao leading off the fifth, his eighth of the campaign.

The visitors added one more in the sixth, as Arocho singled, stole second and scored on a Titus base hit to center.

Serrano was in control his entire seven innings. He allowed runners on base via one walk and two errors through the first five but gave up his first hit opening the sixth. Another miscue followed the hit, putting runners at second and third with no one out and the dangerous top of the Owlz order stepping to the plate. Unfazed, Serrano proceeded to strike out the next three to strand both runners in scoring position.

Orem picked up their only run against Serrano in the seventh with a leadoff home run.

In the ninth, the Owlz took a one-out walk from Mark Mixon before three of the next four hitters reached base with hits in 0-2 counts. Cantleberry entered to preserve the win, helping Serrano become 4-0 on the season.

The Raptors continue their stretch of eight-straight games against Orem to end the regular season with the first of four at Lindquist Field on Monday at 6:30 PM.

