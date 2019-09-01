Owlz Come up Short against Raptors

September 1, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (28-42) scored three runs in the ninth inning but fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Ogden Raptors on Sunday afternoon at the Home of the Owlz.

Both team's traded scoreless frames until the third inning when the Ogden Raptors opened the scoring. with one out and the bases empty, Jimmy Titus homered to right field, giving the Raptors a 1-0 lead.

Ogden added to their lead in the fourth inning, scoring a pair of runs on a Ismael Alcantara single, upping the lead to 3-0. Sauryn Lao tacked on another run with a solo homer to left, extending the advantage to 4-0 in the 5th.

After Ogden added another run in the top of the sixth inning when Jimmy Titus singled in Jeremy Arocho, pushing the Raptors' lead to 5-0.

The Owlz picked up their first hit of the game in the sixth inning and would not pick up their first run of the game until the seventh inning when Caleb Scires became the third Owlz player this season to homer on their birthday.

The Owlz attempted to rally in the ninth inning. With one out, Caleb Scires walked and then Jose Guzman singled. Morgan McCullough then doubled in both runners to make it a 5-3 games. Justin Kunz picked up his third hit of the game, driving in McCullough to pull the Owlz to within one. The Owlz would leave the tying run at first in a 5-4 loss.

Elio Serrano (5-0) earned the win for the Raptors while Jerryell Rivera (1-2) was charged with the loss. The Owlz will hit the road for the final time in 2019 as they head to Ogden to open up a four-game series against in the Raptors on Monday night at 6:30.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.