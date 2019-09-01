Rox Hold off Vibes

Grand Junction got back to .500 on Saturday as they defeated Rocky Mountain 5-4 in the first of a three-game set at Suplizio Field.

After a six-up-six-down first inning, Bladimir Restituyo blasted his first GJ home run of the year with a two-run shot to left off of Braden Webb who then allowed an RBI single to Ronaiker Palma to stake the Rockies to a 3-0 lead in the second. Brenton Doyle helped his squad strike again in the third with an RBI single to score Colin Simpson, making it 4-0.

The Vibes got their first runs in the fourth as Gabe Holt's solo home run and Joe Gray's run-scoring double cut their deficit in half. After Rocky Mountain got another on Gray's second RBI double to shrink it to 4-3, Junction got an insurance run on Restituyo's two-strike single that scored Christian Koss and extended the lead back to two.

Although he gave up a solo shot to Cam Devanney, Gavin Hollowell picked up his seventh save of the year after inducing an Edwin Sano fly-out to end the game.

With a clean one inning, Jacob Kostyshock earned his second win of the season while the rehabbing Webb lost his Pioneer League debut.

The Rockies will continue their playoff push tomorrow behind Helcris Olivarez who makes his first start against Rocky Mountain since July 2nd.

