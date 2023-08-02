Rox Represented Well at All-Star Game

Bismarck, ND - The Bismarck Larks hosted the 2023 Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game today where the Rox were well represented for the Great Plains West. The game ended in a 3-3 tie in the 7th inning and was called due to rain.

Jackson Hauge (OF/INF) started the game for the Great Plains West at the designated hitter (DH) where he had two plate appearances. Hauge did win the Home Run Derby Challenge the night before. You can see the highlights here.

Tommy Gross (RHP) came and pitched the third inning for the West where he struck out a batter and didn't allow a single run.

Piercen McElyea (RHP) followed shortly after where he struck out a batter in his .2 innings of relief.

Cade Lommel (LHP) and Mason Olson (LHP) did not come into the game due to the game being called short.

The Rox return home, August 8th, to start the final regular season homestand. August 8th is Mental Health Awareness Night where players will wear special game jerseys that will be auctioned off. To get tickets, call the ticket office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

