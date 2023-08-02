Growlers Take Game 2 of the Series 12-3 over Battle Jacks, Sweep Series for the 3rd Time in a Row

Battle Creek, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers (40-20, 18-7) rolled the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (23-39, 13-15), 12-3.

The Growlers have now won six straight games in the season-long I-94 Rivalry series, including three series sweeps in a row.

The game was a pitcher's duel through the first four innings. Starting pitcher Jared Schwartz (Davenport) gave four and two-thirds innings of work on the mound with five strikeouts, holding the Growlers to just one run through the first four innings. To put that in perspective, Kalamazoo had seven runs through four innings in game one of the series.

Unfortunately for the Dogs, Kalamazoo took over the game from the 5th inning onwards. On the day, the Growlers plated 12 unanswered runs on a total of 13 base hits, including two innings of at least five runs scored. Going into the bottom of the 9th inning, Kalamazoo had complete control of the game, 12-0.

On the bright side, the Battle Jacks finished the game strong. Battle Creek totaled three runs and five hits in the 9th. Kyle Ratliff drilled an RBI single scoring Jt Sokolove (Illinois St). A few moments later, Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan) drove in Jake Allgeyer (Southern Illinois) and Ratliff to tack on two more for the Blue and White.

Although the Battle Jacks went on to lose, 12-3, the heart shown by this team in the 9th inning could prove pivotal for building momentum into the next game. The Battle Jacks start a four-game road trip with a matchup against Kenosha on Thursday.

