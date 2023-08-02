Rockers Return Home, Look for Series Sweep against Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to return home to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Wednesday night, with first pitch from Capital Credit Union Park set for 6:35 p.m.

The pregame concert from Amelia Ford beginning at 5:30 which is the same time gates open. Additionally, Frank "The Tank" Fleming from Barstool Sports and Coach Duggs will be special guests at Wednesday's game and fans will be able to meet them starting at 5:30. It will also be Woof Wednesday at the ballpark meaning fans are able to purchase a berm ticket to enjoy the game with their dog for $6.

The Rockers enter this matchup with the Dock Spiders fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over Fond du Lac Monday night at Herr-Baker Field, with a three-run ninth inning for Green Bay leading the way in a tight pitchers duel throughout.

With Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) leading the way on the mound, it set the stage for the late-game heroics, as Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and AJ Anzai (Chapman) each delivered RBI singles to give Green Bay two of the three runs of the night after a balk scored the third run of the ninth inning to round out the three-run frame for the Rockers.

Walker finished with 6.1 innings pitched while giving up no runs on six hits, and Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) and Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) threw the final 2.2 innings scoreless, with Dossett recording four strikeouts to help seal the road victory for Green Bay.

Kendal Ewell (Illinois-Chicago) and Carlos Hernandez each rounded out the offense for the Rockers as they recorded timely hits to help Green Bay score the three runs late in the ballgame to help secure their 13th win of the second half.

As for the pitching matchup Wednesday night, the Rockers will start longtime Booyah Logan Lee (Middle Georgia State) with him returning for his fourth summer for Green Bay after pitching for the Booyah from 2019-21.

In 55.2 innings pitched this past spring for the Knights, Lee recorded 73 strikeouts while allowing just 19 walks, and finishing with a 4-4 record on the hill in 13 total appearances.

Green Bay will head back on the road once again Thursday night to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in the first of four consecutive meetings against them, with the first two coming at Kapco Park. First pitch in Mequon is set for 6:35 p.m.

