Growlers Clinch I-94 Rivalry Cup Over Battle Jacks

Kalamazoo. Mich. - In an offensive shootout, the Growlers secured their second-consecutive I-94 Rivalry Cup trophy, taking down the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 11-10.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- In a bullpen day for both ball clubs, Kalamazoo's offense exploded in the top of the first inning. Following three singles and an RBI Sac Fly, Banks Tolley shot his team-leading eighth home run of the season over the left field wall.

- Battle Creek would answer with two of their own after a struggling start from Carson Byers. After a pair of walks and a sac fly, an RBI groundout by Anthony Alosio and RBI single from Coltrane Rubner would bring it back within two.

- The Growlers would once again load the bases in the third, scoring three runs on RBI singles from Gavin Lewis Jr and Jeter Ybarra. Ybarra's 4-5 day jumped up his average to a league second-best .390.

- A pair of singles in the fourth would pull Carson Byers out of the game and following a fly out and groundout an E6 from Jeter Ybarra would follow with a total of three runs to bring the Battle Jacks back within one.

- Kalamazoo would answer with their second four-run inning of the day, scoring four runs on four hits, a walk and an RBI fielder's choice. Anthony Stephan would bring home his 22nd and 23rd RBI in the last two weeks on a double into right field.

- After a late charge by the Battle Jacks, Jake Carroll would hold off a final push in the ninth, securing his first save.

