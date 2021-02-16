Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Unveils New Website

ST. CLOUD, MN- Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The St. Cloud Rox unveiled today a new design and look for their Project S.A.V.E. Foundation website (www.roxprojectsavefoundation.org).

Project S.A.V.E. was originally established in March of 2019 as a 501(c)(3) Foundation. It has quickly become one of the most unique charitable organizations in the region with its reach and capability of serving more than 30 communities throughout Central Minnesota. The Rox Foundation mission is to help support and sponsor youth-related programs and activities in the areas of Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education.

Throughout the early going, Project S.A.V.E. has distributed close to $70,000 in student scholarships, grants, and donations thanks to the corporate partnership assistance provided by Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), and BankVista in addition to funds brought in from Rox game-night activities.

