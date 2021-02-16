Rafters Offer Summer Group Outing Opportunities

February 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









The Rat Trap and Craft River at Witter Field, home of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) The Rat Trap and Craft River at Witter Field, home of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- Witter Field is the perfect place to spoil clients, coddle employees, and be a ticket bearing hero! With multiple group areas, the Rafters guarantee to find the perfect package for every occasion.

The Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Rat Trap is an all-inclusive party deck down the 3rd baseline. Tickets include an All-You-Can-Eat food buffet through the 5th inning and All-You-Can-Drink alcoholic beverages through the 7th inning. Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa also provides a $10 voucher for game play per ticket for fans 21 years and older. The Rat Trap holds groups of 20-100 people and groups of 50 or more will have the area exclusively. Tickets for this area are only $32.

The Point Craft River is the most unique ballpark experience in Central Wisconsin. Fans can sit along an 80-foot bar and have their beverage floated down to them on a raft. Tickets include an All-You-Can-Eat food buffet through the 5th inning and All-You-Can-Drink craft soda, beer, and cider through the 7th inning. The Point Craft River is undergoing expansion this Spring and will be able to hold groups up to 100. Tickets for this area are $36 along the bar and $32 for general admission. There is no group minimum for this area, however, groups of 20 people or more receive a discounted ticket option for only $30.

The Pre-Game Picnic is the perfect area for groups of any size. A ticket to the Pre-Game Picnic includes an All-You-Can-Eat food buffet for 60 minutes. Exclusive gates to the area are opened 90 minutes before first pitch to allow your group access into the ballpark 30 minutes prior to other fans. Tickets also include a reserved bleacher seat in the grandstand to enjoy the game. Beer and an a la carte menu are available upon request. Pre-Game Picnic tickets are only $18 for fountain soda and $23 with beer included.

Group grandstand and fundraising tickets are also available. The Rafters have the ability to set up bus transportation to and from the field at a discounted rate through Lamers.

From churches to bachelor parties to client/employee appreciation, Witter Field is the place to be! For more information or to inquire about an outing for your organization call 715-424-5400 or visit the Tickets tab at Raftersbaseball.com.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31 st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.