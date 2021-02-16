Share the Glove - Booyah Seek Applicants for $2,000 Youth Baseball Grant

Through its Share the Glove initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded $100,000 in baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations across its 22 affiliate markets

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation's program entitled "Share the Glove".

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

Eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations. Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring. Green Bay has been chosen to award one of the baseball grants for the 2021 season.

The Green Bay Booyah will be accepting grant applications from organizations within the Greater Green Bay area. From the applications collected, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines. To complete an application, visit booyahbaseball.com and click the Community tab then the drop down, Share The Glove.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the Booyah Home Opener scheduled for Tuesday, June 1st. The application deadline is Friday, April 16th.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

