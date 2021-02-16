Casey O'Laughlin Announced as Returner

February 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Casey O'Laughlin will be returning to play with the Kenosha Kingfish once again this season.Â He played ten games during the 2020 season with a .229 AVG and a .308 OBP.

O'Laughlin is currently a senior at Northwestern University where he also plays outfield.Â During his collegiate playing career he has proved to be a continued asset.Â In 2018 he appeared in 43 games and started 27 earning 26 hits scoring 13 runs and ending the season with a .963 FLD%.Â The following year in 2019 he played in 45 games and started 36 where he had 33 hits, scored 23 runs and set career highs such as his .260 AVG and .347 OBP.Â Last season, he finished with a .281 OB% and a 1.000 FLD% after starting 13 games.

Coach Mike Porcaro is excited for what's to come this season and a big part of that is the number of returners we have, including O'Laughlin.Â In Porcaro's words, "He's just an overall great kid!"

We are all looking forward to seeing Casey and the whole Kingfish team take on a full schedule this year, summer and baseball cannot come fast enough!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.