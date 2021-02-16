Share the Glove: Mankato MoonDogs Seek Applications for $2000 Softball Grant

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation's program entitled "Share the Glove".

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22Â Share the GloveÂ grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be eleven (11) baseball grants and eleven (11) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. Mankato has been chosen to award one of the softballÂ grants for the 2021 season.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organizationÂ as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The MoonDogs organization will be accepting grant applications from organizations within our community. To complete an application, click here: Share the Glove Grant Application. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the MoonDogs Home Opener scheduled for May 31st. The application deadline is April 16th.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Mankato MoonDogs front office at 507-625-7047 or visit www.mankatomoondogs.com.

