Lank Named New Director of Media Relations

ROCHESTER, MINN - As the 2021 Northwoods League season draws closer, the Rochester Honkers are happy to announce the addition of a new face to the organization's front-office staff.

Jordan Lank has been named Rochester's new Director of Media Relations after serving in a similar role as an intern for the team in 2020.

"I'm so excited to join the Honkers staff in a much more involved position in 2021," Lank said. "Helping to lead a baseball team has been my dream since I was eight years old, so I can't wait to get started and become even more immersed in the Rochester community than I got to be last season. I look forward to enhancing our team's digital presence both on live broadcasts and on social media, and making Mayo Field the best destination in Rochester for a night of family entertainment."

Lank joins the Flock for what will be his third season in summer collegiate baseball and his first in a full-time capacity. The native of Surprise, Ariz. worked for Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard with the Coastal Plain League's Fayetteville SwampDogs as the team's broadcaster and media relations intern for the 2019 season. The duo linked up again last summer, when Lank came on board to run the team's media relations and filled various other roles around the organization.

"Having had the opportunity to work with Jordan previously, I'm well aware of his capabilities and potential," Aagard said. "I'm very excited, as fans should be, for the new and creative ideas and opportunities that he will bring to the organization and the city."

A graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, Lank will head the broadcasting and media relations departments, as well as oversee the social media and content creation efforts for the Honkers. During his time in college, Lank broadcasted Sun Devil baseball and softball as well as high school football and baseball independently. The 22-year-old has also dabbled in hockey, serving as a multimedia intern for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2019.

