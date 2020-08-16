Rox Hammer MoonDogs in Series Opener

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Zane Mills

St. Cloud, MN - Zane Mills (Washington State) struck out 10 batters over eight innings pitched as St. Cloud (24-12) beat Mankato (17-21) by a final score of 9-1.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth inning. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) was able to score from second base on an error, puting the Rox ahead 1-0.

In the seventh inning, St. Cloud stepped up with two-outs. Ben Norman (Iowa) and Jack Winkler (San Francisco) had consecutive RBI-singles to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Rox then batted through their lineup in the eight inning. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) drilled a two-run single to left field. He went 3-3 at the plate on the day. Winkler and Jack Kelly later had RBIs. Then with two-outs, Jordan Barth (Augustana) drilled a two-run single off of his college teammate, Thomas Bruss, to put St. Cloud ahead 9-0. Barth recorded three hits in the win.

Mills tossed eight scoreless innings in the start, giving up just two hits and issuing no walks. He struck out 10 batters. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) pitched the ninth inning to close the game.

The Rox have now won 12 straight games at Joe Faber Field and improve its home record to 16-2 on the season.

St. Cloud will look to sweep Mankato on Monday at the Rock Pile. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

