Resorters Fall Short

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Both teams came out swinging as the Great Lakes Resorters rallied for seven unanswered runs but were unable to complete the comeback falling 9-7 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters Sunday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

In one of their most explosive offensive performances this season, the Resorters compiled six runs in the sixth inning - the most in a single frame for them this summer - as five separate Great Lakes hitters compiled five RBIs on the night including Chad Sommers who, in his last game in Resorter green, played all nine defensive positions in the losing effort.

The Spitters jumped on the board right away, pushing across four runs through the first, second, and fifth frames - featuring a towering solo home run off the bat of Chris Monroe - to take the early 4-0 advantage. In the highest scoring inning this summer, Traverse City plated five runners in the top-half of the sixth - highlighted by a Chris Faust two-RBI triple - before the Resorters responded with six in the bottom-half as Noah Moore pounded an RBI-triple before Tj Deherrera and Aj Pollack both added RBIs of their own to slim the Spitters lead to 9-6. Spitters closer, Zach Fruit, tossed back-to-back scoreless frames on four strikeouts to send us into the ninth with the score deadlocked at 9-6. In the bottom of the ninth, Great Lakes plated one lone run as Aj Pollack scored on a bases-loaded double play before a fly out ended the Resorters hopes for a comeback, sending the Pit Spitters on to their tied-for-best sixth straight win.

Pit Spitters reliever and Salisbury University freshman, Mike Hohlfeld (1-0), went two innings on one hit and four punch outs in his first win this year. Resorters starter, John Beuckelaere (0-4), allowed three runs to cross on four hits and five strikeouts in his fourth loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 23-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-23. Spitters pitchers Dalton O'Boyle, Mike Hohlfeld, and Zach Fruit all combined for 13 strikeouts in the winning effort.

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Tuesday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

