Green Bay Splits Final Set with Woodchucks

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah were unable to square up the Wisconsin Woodchucks starter Brett Wicklund as he pitched a complete game on Sunday afternoon to beat the Booyah 5-1.

The lone run scored for Green Bay on Sunday came in the fourth inning when the Booyah loaded the bases with one down. Columbia's Weston Eberly picked up the only RBI on a fielder's choice, scoring Nick Kreutzer. The Booyah couldn't find a way to scratch any more runs across on Wicklund however, who became the first Woodchucks pitcher to throw a complete game in 2020. Green Bay fell to 17-25 overall, but still hold a game lead over Rockford for the final playoff spot.

On the bump, Northwestern freshman Jack Sauser went six innings, giving up two runs, only one of which was earned. The right hander picked up three strikeouts, walking just two Woodchuck batters. The six innings from Sauser made it his longest outing of the season, but he fell to 2-2 overall. Bobby Dorta came in for the seventh and eighth, letting in three earned runs in the seventh off of three hits, all of which were singles. Green Bay had one error defensively.

The Booyah attempt to get back in the win column tomorrow as they head to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders for the final two times this season. Green Bay will turn to Millersville's Jacob Paulishak, who will be making his first start of the year. Paulishak comes in without a record, and a 6.87 ERA. First pitch from Herr-Baker field is scheduled for 6:35pm.

