Chucks Earn Split Behind Wicklund's Gem

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks beat the Green Bay Booyah on Sunday, 5-1 at Athletic Park. Brett Wicklund became the first Woodchucks pitcher to throw a complete game in 2020.

The Woodchucks scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Nick Romano collected an RBI with a single. The play brought home Alejandro Macario. Adrian Mella then doubled, which plated Romano. The Chucks put up three insurance runs in the seventh. D'Vante Glenn drove in Jeissy De La Cruz with a single. This was followed by a two-run single from Macario. The play scored Isaiah Mirabal and Glenn.

Wisconsin's pitching was led by Brett Wicklund. He tossed a complete game over nine innings, only allowing one run. He struck out two batters, and was awarded his fourth win of the season.

Top Performers

Brett Wicklund tossed a complete game. He allowed one run on six hits, with two strikeouts.

Nick Romano was 2-3 with an RBI.

Next Up

The Chucks play in Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow. They'll be back home on Tuesday against the Rafters. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

