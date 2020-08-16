Kingfish Take 2020 Kenosha Series with 7th Straight Win

August 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (14-8) won the 2020 Kenosha Series with a 10-5 victory over the K-Town Bobbers (8-14) on Sunday at Simmons Field.

The Bobbers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning on an error by Kingfish first baseman Joe Vyskocil (UW-Milwaukee) that scored Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee) and Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee).

Kenosha responded with a three-run bottom of the 1st inning to go up 3-2. George Rosales (Fairleigh Dickinson) tied the game with a two RBI single and Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) gave the Kingfish the lead when he drove in Rosales on a double to left field.

In the 3rd inning, the Kingfish plated two more runs to widen their lead to 5-2. Evan Albrecht (Purdue) drove in Thelen for the first run of the frame and Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) drew a bases loaded walk to score Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater) for the second run.

Carson Holin (UMSL) drove in Thelen with an RBI single to extend Kenosha's lead to 6-2 in the 4th inning.

The Bobbers scored a run in the 4th inning to trail 6-3 when Ryan Vogel (UW-Platteville) scored on a ground out to second base by CJ Breen (Niagara University).

Kenosha picked up two hits in the 5th inning to go up 8-3. Buban hit a double to drive in the first run of the frame and scored the second run on a wild pitch.

The Kingfish put up two more runs in the 6th inning on a wild pitch that allowed Korman to score and a Buban RBI single that drove in Albrecht to make the score 10-3.

K-Town rallied for two runs in the 8th inning to trail 10-5 on a Jordan Williams (Madison College) RBI ground out and an RBI single by Cline. Holin ended the rally by throwing out Zach McCoy (University of Dubuque) at home plate from centerfield.

Nick Meyer (Otterbein University) secured the Kenosha Series title for the Kingfish in the 9th inning with two strikeouts.

David Blackburn (Hendrix College) got the win for the Kingfish pitching 3.0 innings in relief and allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Bobbers starting pitcher Zach Morea (Florida A&M) took the loss recording two strikeouts in 2.2 innings giving up five runs, four of them earned, on seven hits and three walks.

Keith Kutzler (Carthage College) pitched 4.0 innings in his start for Kenosha allowing two unearned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

The final leg of the 2020 Kenosha Series at Simmons Field starts on Wednesday with the Bobbers hosting the Kingfish at 6:05 PM CT.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.