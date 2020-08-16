Rafters Travel to Copeland Park to End Regular-Season Series with Loggers

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers (21-22) snapped the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (30-11) six-game win streak on Saturday, throwing a wrench into the Rafters' late season playoff prep. The Rapids Rafters look for revenge on the Loggers tonight in game two of the home-and-home.

The Rafters have just three losses at home this year and are on pace for the highest winning percentage in Rafters team history, two games ahead of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Wisconsin Rapids allowed just one earned run in Saturday's loss, lowering the team ERA to 2.94, second lowest in the league. The team record for ERA is 3.37, set in 2019. Rafters pitchers Travis Adams and Chris McElvain are on pace to break the Rafters single-season ERA record of 1.61, set last year by Gareth Stroh.

The Rafters batters have been similarly effective this season. The Cranberry and White have a league-best 39 home runs with a batting average of .265. The Rafters have scored 28 runs over their last three games, above their average of 6.8 runs per game.

The Rafters and Loggers wrap up their regular-season series on Sunday night in La Crosse. First pitch is 6:35pm and coverage begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

