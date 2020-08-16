Pitching Dominates as Growlers Tie One, Take One from Bombers

The Battle Creek Bombers and the Kalamazoo Growlers played a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with a 0-0 tie in the first game and a 1-0 Growlers win in game two.

GAME ONE

Hayden Berg (Western Michigan University) got the start on the mound for Kalamazoo and threw an absolute gem. He pitched five innings, giving up only one hit and striking out nine batters. Burrell Jones (Michigan State University) started for the Bombers, also going five innings, giving up no runs on one hit and seven strikeouts.

Trey Nordmann (Howard College) took over for the sudden-death sixth inning and held the Bombers scoreless in the extra frame, even with the runner starting the inning on second base due to the international rules for extra innings. Caleb Smith (Davenport University) was extremely efficient for the Bombers in his only inning, forcing a double-play and getting a strikeout to close the door on game one and force a 0-0 tie.

GAME TWO

Adam Wheaton (Trine University) got the ball in game two for Kalamazoo and he tossed his fifth complete game in six starts, allowing three hits and two walks to go with four strikeouts. Jacob Henry (Concordia University) was on the hill for Battle Creek and he took the loss, allowing one run in 3.1 innings, giving up five hits and one walk.

The Growlers finally broke through to start the day's scoring in the bottom of the fourth when Jake Barley (Brown University) singled to score Joseph Kalafut (Edgewood College) and put the Growlers on the board and in the lead for good.

