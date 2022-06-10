Rox Fall to End Nine-Game Winning Streak, Remain in First Place

June 10, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Ryan Jackson of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Ryan Jackson of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (9-1) lost for the first time this summer in a 6-0 defeat to Duluth (8-3), but still hold the best record in the Great Plains division.

On a tough night for the Rox, there were a few strong performances on the mound. Johnny Dow (Georgia State) bounced back from some first-inning struggles to throw four straight scoreless innings, only allowing one baserunner from the second to the fifth inning.

Brayden Gainey (Alabama) came out of the bullpen and was given the late innings. In three innings of work, Gainey allowed just one earned run on two hits and struck out two. Gainey threw two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth.

At the plate, the lone hit for St. Cloud came from Ryan Jackson (Nevada). Jackson singled to center to break up the Huskies' no-hitter in the eighth inning.

St. Cloud remains a game-and-a-half ahead of Mankato in the Great Plains West and looks for a split with Duluth on Saturday. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here. The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.