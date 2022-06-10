David Hagaman Named June 9 NWL Pitcher of the Night

FOND DU LAC, WI - David Hagaman (West Virginia) was named the June 9 Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night after he set a new career-high with eight strikeouts over five shutout innings against the Green Bay Rockers on Thursday night.

The award is his first Northwoods League honor of the year, and he joins Nick Mitchell (Western Illinois) as the only two Dock Spiders to earn a nightly award this year.

In his first start since July 30, 2021 in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Hagaman was lights out, earning the win after he retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced. The righty struck out seven of the final 11 batters he faced, which included four straight strikeouts between the second and third inning.

"I got to the third inning, and I realized that this is when I usually come out of the game," said Hagaman, who hadn't thrown more than three innings in an appearance in almost 11 months. "I just kept going, though. I felt really good, and the fifth inning was probably my best."

The win helped the Dock Spiders improve to 8-2 on the season, and take the inaugural I-41 Showdown against the Green Bay Rockers 7-1.

