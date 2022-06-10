Rockers Look to Halt Rafters' Win Streak

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second time this season Friday at Capital Credit Union Park, trying to get back in the win column after dropping Thursday night's game in Appleton, 7-1.

First pitch Friday is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by Doozey and gates set to open at 5:35. Friday's game is also Educator's Appreciation Night and will be the first of several Fireworks Fridays, presented by Pepsi, this season.

Green Bay comes into this matchup with the Rafters at 3-7, while Wisconsin Rapids is one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League at 9-1.

In Thursday night's contest with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Rockers mustered just one run on three hits.

The Dock Spiders only put up six hits in the game but took advantage of eight walks by Green Bay pitching and two errors by the defense.

As for Friday's game, the Rockers will start Bryce Crabb from the University of Northwestern - St. Paul for the second time this season.

He last pitched on June 2 against Fond du Lac and went 51/3 innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

The Rafters will start Malakai Vetock, out of Creighton, after pitching in just 11 innings and having a 10.64 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2022.

Following this matchup, the Rockers and Rafters will square off again Saturday at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m.

