Errors Costly for MoonDogs, Lead to Road Loss and Split with Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs lost to the Rochester Honkers, 8-7, in a Northwoods League baseball game played at Mayo Field, Thursday night.

Suffering their third loss in the last four games, the MoonDogs now stand with a 6-4 record. The Honkers improved to 4-6 with the win.

The MoonDogs carried a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Honkers piled on three runs to take an 8-7 lead. In the ninth inning, the MoonDogs rallied with a runner in scoring position but ultimately had the tying run stranded at second to end the game.

The MoonDogs' eighth-inning rally started with two runs off a Sean Ross' (Indiana State) single. Ross scored Zach Stroh (Butler CC) and Charles McAdoo (San Jose State) who reached base off a walk and single with one out in the inning.

The Honkers rallied to score three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead that ultimately handed them the win. Theo Hardy (San Jose State) put a ball in play that was botched by Mankato's second baseman, allowing Sabastian Murillo (Cal State - Long Beach) to score from third. Three-run frame ended with Will Asby (Sacramento City) putting another batted ball in play that fought the MoonDogs' shortstop to score a pair. After eight innings of play, the Honkers grasped an 8-7 lead over the MoonDogs.

The Dogs were paced offensively by Ross and Boston Merlia (Minnesota). Merlia went two-for-three on the night along with two RBI. He also had two stolen bases as well. Ross' two RBI brought his season total to 11.

Drew Buhr (Bellarmine) started the game for the MoonDogs pitched five strong innings. He gave up his first run in the fourth before allowing two more in the fifth. He finished the day with a line of six hits, three earned runs and five strikeouts. The loss went to MoonDogs' right-handed pitcher Thomas Bruss (Augustana), who is now 0-1, after he surrendered the lead in the eighth inning.

The MoonDogs return home Friday to host their first meeting with the Eau Claire Express of the season. The Express own a 7-3 record and are coming off a pair of victories over the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Owen Boerema (Northwestern - St. Paul) is scheduled to pitch to open the two-game series for the MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m., Friday night at ISG Field.

